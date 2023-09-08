2023 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Parkview QB Abram Johnston

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week One of Baton Rouge prep football had some thrillers, but probably none was better than Parkview and Dunham.

98 points and over 1,100 yards of offense combined from the teams.

Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven was sensational, totaling 534 yards with seven touchdowns, but the Sportsline Player of the Week goes to the winning signal caller.

Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston started his senior year off with a double bang. Not only did Johnston lead his team to a win, but he did it with his arms and his legs.

419 all-purpose yards, completing 76% of his passes, and five total touchdowns.

With the score 46-39 in the fourth and Dunham having all the momentum, Johnston stepped up to the line calm and collected to deliver a long touchdown pass to Brock Comeaux, showing that this gunslinger foes not get rattled in big moments.

