2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week One of high school football is in the books. Teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas kick off Week Two with big-time matchups.
Thursday:
Denham Springs - 44
Glen Oaks - 0
Edna Karr - 45
Scotlandville - 0
Madison Prep -13
Southern Lab -12
Pine: - 49
Independence - 8
Ascension Catholic - 39
Opelousas Catholic - 28
Amite - 42
Loranger - 6
Dunham - 24
Live Oak - 14
Friday:
Warren Easton -
Catholic -
U-High -
Rummel -
Destrehan -
John Ehret -
West Monroe -
East Ascension -
St. Charles Catholic -
Lutcher -
Lafayette Christian -
Woodlawn -
Ponchatoula -
Denham Springs -
Capitol -
White Castle -
Port Allen -
Donaldsonville -
West Feliciana -
Central -
St. John -
Central Private -
Istrouma -
Belaire -
Tara -
Broadmoor -
St. Thomas Aquinas -
Episcopal -
Ascension Christian -
Springfield -
BT Washington -
St. Amant -
Newman -
Riverside -
St. Michael -
Brusly -
Plaquemine -
McKinley -
Parkview -
Catholic High New Iberia -
Liberty Magnet -
Catholic Pointe Coupee -
Jewel Sumner -
Kentwood -
St. Helena -
Assumption -
Mentorship -
Baker -
East Iberville -
East Feliciana -
Walker -
Fontainebleau -
Pine Prairie -
Livonia -
Albany -
Northlake Christian -
St. James -
West St. John -
