Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 2

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Week One of high school football is in the books. Teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas kick off Week Two with big-time matchups.

NOMINATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Thursday:

Denham Springs - 44

Glen Oaks - 0

Edna Karr - 45

Scotlandville - 0

Madison Prep -13

Southern Lab -12

Pine: - 49

Independence - 8

Ascension Catholic - 39

Opelousas Catholic - 28

Amite - 42

Loranger - 6

Dunham - 24

Live Oak - 14

Friday:

Warren Easton -

Catholic -

U-High -

Rummel -

Destrehan -

John Ehret -

West Monroe -

East Ascension -

St. Charles Catholic -

Lutcher -

Lafayette Christian -

Woodlawn -

Ponchatoula -

Denham Springs -

Capitol -

White Castle -

Port Allen -

Donaldsonville -

West Feliciana -

Central -

St. John -

Central Private -

Istrouma -

Belaire -

Tara -

Broadmoor -

St. Thomas Aquinas -

Episcopal -

Ascension Christian -

Springfield -

BT Washington -

St. Amant -

Newman -

Riverside -

St. Michael -

Brusly -

Plaquemine -

McKinley -

Parkview -

Catholic High New Iberia -

Liberty Magnet -

Catholic Pointe Coupee -

Jewel Sumner -

Kentwood -

St. Helena -

Assumption -

Mentorship -

Baker -

East Iberville -

East Feliciana -

Walker -

Fontainebleau -

Pine Prairie -

Livonia -

Albany -

Northlake Christian -

St. James -

West St. John -

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

2023 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Parkview QB Abram Johnston
2023 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Parkview QB Abram Johnston
The Sportsline Player of the Week goes to the winning signal caller. Parkview quarterback Abram...
2023 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Parkview QB Abram Johnston
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1
The regular season for high school football is here for the Capital Region and surrounding...
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 1 - Part V