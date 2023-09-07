What you need to know about 401(k) Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re not sure where one of your 401(k) accounts is, now is a good time to find it. Friday, Sept. 8 is National 401(k) day, which means financial experts said now is the perfect time to revisit your retirement goals and make sure you’re taking full advantage of your retirement plan.

Americans had $6.8 trillion invested in 401(k)s and $12.5 trillion in IRAs in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Investment Company Institute. Officials said millions of Americans are nearing retirement without any savings.

And for people with some savings, a report by NerdWallet shows that 78% have enough saved to cover their needs.

Experts want you to know that 401ks are tax efficient, offer matching contributions and provide your money with compounding growth over time.

WAFB sat down with a financial expert who said billions of dollars get left on the table every year.

“I would suggest everyone out there to pick a dollar amount that you’re comfortable with,” said Chris Markowski, President of Markowski Investments. “Not something that is going to break you. I don’t care if it’s $10, $50, if it’s $100, whatever you can afford you need to be paying yourself every month, and utilizing. 401(k) is a great way of doing it. As you progress through life you get raises you get promotions, and you consistently add more to that amount but that’s the key.”

Experts said that depending on your tax rate, you can do a Roth or a traditional 401k. Roth IRA uses post-tax contributions enabling tax-free withdrawals at retirement.

Traditional IRAs involve pre-tax contributions but taxes are applied on withdrawals. Financial experts advocate maximizing 401(k) matches from employers, a form of ‘free money’.

Markie Ski said you don’t want to treat 401(k) Day like a New Year’s resolution and wait till the day of, start now.

“People always try to use the concept of retirement in there and I’ve never been a big fan of the idea of retirement setting a date because you never know. Life throws you all sorts of things,” said Markowski. “Do you want to look at your finances throughout life? Not so much as planning but you want to look at it as preparation. You save at a young age, you constantly build wealth over time.”

If you want to find out how much you personally will need to retire, this retirement calculator by NerdWallet can help. If you’re behind, experts said an IRA is a good place to start catching up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.