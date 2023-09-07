Vacant house in Baton Rouge catches fire twice; arson investigations underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house that caught fire twice, just hours apart.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the fires are being investigated as arson.

Firefighters were called to a vacant home located in the 4700 block of Annette Street near Evangeline Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 for a small fire that caused minimal damage to the house.

Investigators ruled that fire arson.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, firefighters were called to the same address to find the vacant home engulfed in flames.

Some crews worked to protect the buildings nearby while others worked to extinguish the building.

The home is a total loss.

If anyone has details about the fire, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD investigators at (225) 389-2050 to help with the ongoing investigation.

BRPD and EMS also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house that caught fire twice, just hours apart. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

