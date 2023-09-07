Facebook
Vacant house in Baton Rouge catches fire twice; arson investigations underway

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house that caught fire twice, just hours apart.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the fires are being investigated as arson.

Firefighters were called to a vacant home located in the 4700 block of Annette Street near Evangeline Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 for a small fire that caused minimal damage to the house.

Investigators ruled that fire arson.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, firefighters were called to the same address to find the vacant home engulfed in flames.

Watch the video taken at the scene below:

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house that caught fire twice, just hours apart.

Some crews worked to protect the buildings nearby while others worked to extinguish the building.

The home is a total loss.

If anyone has details about the fire, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD investigators at (225) 389-2050 to help with the ongoing investigation.

BRPD and EMS also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

