Vacant house in Baton Rouge catches fire twice; arson investigations underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house that caught fire twice, just hours apart.
A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the fires are being investigated as arson.
Firefighters were called to a vacant home located in the 4700 block of Annette Street near Evangeline Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 for a small fire that caused minimal damage to the house.
Investigators ruled that fire arson.
Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, firefighters were called to the same address to find the vacant home engulfed in flames.
Watch the video taken at the scene below:
Some crews worked to protect the buildings nearby while others worked to extinguish the building.
The home is a total loss.
If anyone has details about the fire, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD investigators at (225) 389-2050 to help with the ongoing investigation.
BRPD and EMS also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.