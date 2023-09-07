Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on West Johnson Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a suspect two months after a shooting left one person dead in a vacant lot.

Police said Keon Wilson, 42, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7, for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Jaylan Stanton, 30. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder.

Keon Wilson (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, on West Johnson Street near Highland Road. Officers were first notified of shots being fired by BRPD’s Shot Spotter Program.

Police said Stanton was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy vacant lot.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

