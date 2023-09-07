Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on West Johnson Street

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives arrested KEON WILSON, 42, for his involvement in the shooting death of Jaylan Stanton that occurred on July 7, 2023 in the 200 block of West Johnson St.

The motive for this shooting is still unknown.

Wilson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd Degree Murder.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the identity of a victim killed in a shooting on the evening of Friday, July 7.

According to BRPD, Jaylan Stanton, 30, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy vacant lot on West Johnson Street near Highland Road.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Officers were first notified of shots being fired by BRPD’s Shot Spotter Program.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

