Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

REVERSAL: LSU to now allow tailgaters to cook outdoors

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU says it will now allow outdoor cooking on campus this weekend as tailgaters gather for Saturday night’s football game.

The university had previously said no outdoor cooking would be allowed.

However, The Office of The Louisiana Fire Marshal changed its rules Wednesday afternoon, allowing Louisiana residents to resume outdoor cooking. LSU says it will use that same policy.

Tighter restrictions on what can be burned outdoors have but put in place due to extremely dry conditions across the state and the continued threat of wildwires.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect.

Southern University said Wednesday it would not allow open flames on campus. Thus far, that rule has not been changed.

Here are the latest guidelines regarding outdoor cooking across the state, including on the LSU campus:

Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Heat advisories return for end of work week
A rule preventing lopsided scores was violated when a New York high school football coach left...
Pointe Coupee, Iberville Parish school districts plan to increase police presence at football games
Flooding issues in Garden District
Potential solution in the works to fix flooding issues in Garden District and some areas nearby
Open flame tailgating banned at Southern in home opener against Jackson State