Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

