Man identified in deadly Thursday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Thursday, September 7.

Vernon Mills Jr., 35, was identified as the shooting victim, officials said.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 3900 block of Geronimo Street near Mohican Street before 5:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the location regarding a man down in the road.

Homicide detectives were notified and are responding to the scene, authorities added. The coroner’s office was also called to the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

