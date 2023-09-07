Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man identified in deadly Thursday morning shooting

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 3900 block of Geronimo Street near Mohican Street before 5:30 a.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Thursday, September 7.

Vernon Mills Jr., 35, was identified as the shooting victim, officials said.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 3900 block of Geronimo Street near Mohican Street before 5:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were dispatched to the location regarding a man down in the road.

Homicide detectives were notified and are responding to the scene, authorities added. The coroner’s office was also called to the scene.

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday, Sept. 7.
One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday, Sept. 7.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

One person was killed in an early morning shooting on Geronimo Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Sept. 7.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

Eric McDonald
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect
Prevost Memorial Hospital
Donaldsonville residents want new hospital, parish council votes on budget
Louisiana State Police
LSP: Livingston man arrested in out-of-state child exploitation case
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect