LSP: Livingston man arrested in out-of-state child exploitation case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On September 6, 2023, Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Baton Rouge Office), East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of child exploitation in Livingston, La. The investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Jesus Delacruz of Livingston.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit received information regarding a missing juvenile from Pennsylvania who was possibly brought to Livingston. Through investigative means, investigators identified Delacruz as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his residence. During the execution of the warrant, investigators recovered a 14-year-old female who was reported missing from Allentown, PA.

As a result of the investigation, Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for: LRS 14:44.1B, 2nd Degree Kidnapping; LRS 14:43.1, Sexual Battery; LRS 14:43.3 Sexual Oral Battery; LRS 14:81.3, Computer Aided-Solicitation of a Minor; and LRS 14:81, Indecent Behavior with a Minor. This case remains under investigation, additional details will be provided when available.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form is located at http://la-safe.org/ and can accessed by clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

