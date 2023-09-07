Facebook
Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Lifetime TV network said its 500th original movie will be a drama about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Lifetime TV network will air a four-hour special next month about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is set to air over two nights on Oct. 14 and 15. This is the network’s 500th original movie.

Actor Bill Pullman, known for his roles in “The Sinner” and “Halston,” will play disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and youngest son on their hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

Lauren Robek, known from “Yellowjackets” and “Firefly Lane,” will play Maggie Murdaugh.

Curtis Tweedie from “I Zombie” and “Supernatural” will play Paul Murdaugh.

According to the network, the movie is being produced by Murdaugh Productions Inc.

The movie is part of a series the network is airing this fall called “Ripped from the Headlines.”

Other cases that will make their debut as Lifetime original movies include the murders of Heidi Broussard in Texas in 2019 and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

