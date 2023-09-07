Heat advisory today but scattered storms also possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory returns to the area today as the combination of record and near-record highs, along with increased humidity, leads to heat index values peaking near or a little above 110° this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 7 (WAFB)

The morning hours should stay mainly dry, but scattered storms are expected by the afternoon, with rain chances running 30%-40%.

Weekend Outlook

A weak cool front will slowly inch toward the area over the next few days, helping to trigger scattered showers and t-storms through at least Saturday morning. The rains won’t be enough to really provide any significant heat relief though, with Friday’s highs again topping out near 100 degrees.

The front should slip down to the coast by early Saturday, with any threat of rain likely ending near or shortly after lunchtime. Saturday’s highs will still reach the mid 90s, but humidity levels will start to drop during the second half of the day. And the good news is that dry weather is expected for both the Southern and LSU home openers on Saturday evening.

Extended Outlook

The main impact from Saturday’s front will be a few days of dry weather and lower humidity. That lower humidity will also translate into more comfortable nights and mornings, with lows potentially dipping into the upper 60s for a couple of days. Humidity and the chance for a few showers and t-storms will return by midweek.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee continues to headline things in the tropics. While there’s been little change in intensity since yesterday afternoon, that is expected to change. Lee is still forecast to become a powerful hurricane as it tracks just north of the Lesser Antilles this weekend. It is still too soon to speculate on any U.S. impacts, although Lee appears unlikely to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center says that a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands is likely to become a tropical depression over the next couple of days. And farther north, the remnants of what was once Franklin are only given a 20% chance of redevelopment.

