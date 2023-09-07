EBR Schools hosting job fair to recruit bus drivers
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting a transportation hiring event on Friday, Sept. 8 in an effort to recruit bus drivers.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the IRC building located at 1022 S. Foster Drive.
The school system says the opportunity could be a good fit for anyone available to work morning and afternoon hours.
