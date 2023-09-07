DOTD analyzing construction phasing for I-10 widening, reconstruction project in Baton Rouge

The following news release is from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is exploring options for stage 2 of the I-10 reconstruction and widening project between I-110 and Acadian Thruway.

Stage 2 of construction is currently set to begin in early 2025. The decision to examine other options stems from the public meeting held on March 7, 2023, in which concerns were expressed about traffic impacts and construction time.

DOTD and its I-10 widening project team are evaluating traffic management options comparing maintaining two lanes versus three lanes in each direction during stage 2 construction. Schedule, cost, traffic impacts, and supply chain reliability are all being considered. The analysis should be completed by December, at which time the department will submit the results to the Federal Highway Administration for review.

Current construction work will not be impacted by the stage 2 traffic management analysis. DOTD will keep the public updated throughout the entire process. For information regarding the widening project, please visit www.I10br.com.

