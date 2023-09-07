Donaldsonville residents want new hospital, parish council votes on budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hospital that has been open for decades is looking for renovations, but residents say they want a new building all together.

Prevost Memorial Hospital opened in 1968 and it operates under a public hospital service district, collecting a half-cent sales tax in western Ascension that generates about $1.5 million per year.

“It was built in the 20th century. We are in the 21st century. We need a new hospital and new technology,” explained Glenn Price, President of the Sunrise Community Group.

Many Donaldsonville residents hope the Ascension council will consider putting the hospital’s budget toward building new hospital instead of spending $30 million to renovate the outdated medical center.

“We are not happy with the services the hospital provides. We believe they are inadequate,” Price added.

Price says the hospital does not offer enough services their residents are looking for, meaning they often have to travel to see a doctor.

The next closest hospital to Donaldsonville is nearly 20 miles away in Gonzales.

“We are in a poverty-stricken community at 47%, not everyone has the transportation,” continued Price.

