Dispute between brothers ends with shooting in Independence, sheriff says

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A dispute between brothers led to one being hospitalized and another facing arrest following a shooting, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 5).

19-year-old Jaquaveon Nicholes, of Independence, was arrested Thursday (Sept. 6) in connection with the shooting of his brother on Tuesday evening, following a family dispute.

Few details were provided, including the brothers’ names, ages, and the wounded man’s condition. The TPSO said only that the dispute ended in a shooting around 6:30 p.m. somewhere on East Cooper Road in Independence.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office said the shooting victim was being treated for injuries at a hospital, while “charges are pending” for the shooting suspect. No other injuries were reported.

