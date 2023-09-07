Despite LSU’s reversal, Southern says it will adhere to statewide burn ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is upholding its decision to stop fans from using open flames during tailgating for the home opener against Jackson State on Saturday, September 9.

The university announced this week that open flame tailgating would be banned at their first home game in response to an ongoing burn ban that was put into effect across Louisiana in early August.

Although LSU has reversed its decision to implement a similar ban, Southern officials announced Thursday, Sept. 7, that the ban will remain on Saturday.

The following is a release from the Southern University School System:

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s SU Football home opener vs Jackson State. We are encouraging fans to arrive early to campus to avoid traffic. As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday. According to a release from the fire marshal’s office, “Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.” Southern Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to tailgate safety and, if necessary, seek alternative catering options. To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website here.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

