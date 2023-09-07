Despite LSU’s reversal, Southern says it will adhere to statewide burn ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is upholding its decision to stop fans from using open flames during tailgating for the home opener against Jackson State on Saturday, September 9.
The university announced this week that open flame tailgating would be banned at their first home game in response to an ongoing burn ban that was put into effect across Louisiana in early August.
Although LSU has reversed its decision to implement a similar ban, Southern officials announced Thursday, Sept. 7, that the ban will remain on Saturday.
The following is a release from the Southern University School System:
Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
