Denham Springs police officers join Army’s parachute team on skydive

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to help the U.S. Army’s parachute team, the Golden Knights, with a skydive jump.

The Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion hosted the event at the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, Sgt. Sydney McCullough, Cpl. Brandon Ashton, Officer Leesha Robert, Officer Brandon Beasley, and Officer Chris Boyette were chosen to participate after being nominated.

The Golden Knights are one of three aerial demonstration teams sanctioned by the Department of Defense.

