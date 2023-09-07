Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denham Springs police officers join Army’s parachute team on skydive

Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to help the...
Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to help the U.S. Army’s parachute team, the Golden Knights, with a skydive jump.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to help the U.S. Army’s parachute team, the Golden Knights, with a skydive jump.

The Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion hosted the event at the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, Sgt. Sydney McCullough, Cpl. Brandon Ashton, Officer Leesha Robert, Officer Brandon Beasley, and Officer Chris Boyette were chosen to participate after being nominated.

Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies to help the U.S. Army’s parachute team, the Golden Knights, with a skydive jump.

The Golden Knights are one of three aerial demonstration teams sanctioned by the Department of Defense.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

Despite LSU’s reversal, Southern says it will adhere to statewide burn ban
Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies to help the U.S. Army’s parachute team,...
Denham Springs police officers skydive with the Golden Knights
Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165
DOTD analyzing construction phasing for I-10 widening, reconstruction project in Baton Rouge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 7
Cold front to bring some heat relief this weekend