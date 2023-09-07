Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect

Eric McDonald
Eric McDonald(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man accused of domestic abuse.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Eric McDonald, 31, is wanted on the charges of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim and violations of protective orders.

Anyone with information about where McDonald is should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 225-344-7867, submitting an anonymous tip on their website, or downloading the P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

BRPD investigating deadly shooting near Highland Road.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on West Johnson Street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 7
Cold front to bring some heat relief this weekend
David Cauthron
Trial date set for former Addis police officer involved in deadly crash during pursuit
Five Denham Springs police officers took to the skies Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to help the...
Denham Springs police officers join Army’s parachute team on skydive