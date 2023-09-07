CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man accused of domestic abuse.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Eric McDonald, 31, is wanted on the charges of domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim and violations of protective orders.

Anyone with information about where McDonald is should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 225-344-7867, submitting an anonymous tip on their website, or downloading the P3 Tips App.

