Cold front to bring some heat relief this weekend

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Sept. 7.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory and record-breaking afternoon temperatures are in the offering for today. The daytime high is forecast to reach 100° in Baton Rouge, breaking the old record of 99°. Feels like temperatures will climb well into the triple digits peaking between 108-112°. The dangerous heat will get broken for some thanks to scattered showers and t-storms in the afternoon and evening forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 7(WAFB)

The forecast will be very similar on Friday with maybe highs not quite reaching triple digits.

Late Friday a weak cold front will enter the area and eventually push to the coast by Saturday morning. A few iso’d showers will be possible early Saturday. Otherwise, the weekend weather forecast is actually looking decent. Temperatures will only see a slight drop going from upper 90°s to mid 90°s. Morning lows and humidity levels will see the biggest change. There should be no weather concerns for the LSU and Southern home openers Saturday evening.

The drier, less humid air will hang around through Tuesday. Moisture will start to return ahead of another cold front forecast to move into the area next Thursday. Sct’d showers and t-storms will be possible with this next weather maker Wednesday through Friday.

A new Tropical Depression has formed in the Eastern Atlantic and is forecast to become Margot. This system is forecast to remain out to sea in the Central Atlantic. Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen, and rapid intensification is forecast to continue for the next couple of days as Lee is now forecast to reach Category 5 strength as it moves NE of the Lesser Antilles. Lee is not expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico, but potential U.S. impacts remain uncertain.

