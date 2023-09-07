Baton Rouge leaders taking advantage of historic football weekend to impact, elevate Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge will play host to two big games this weekend with The Capitol City Classic between Southern University and Jackson State, and LSU’s first ever match up against Grambling State.

According to Metro Councilman LaMont Cole, this is a potentially historic weekend that could extend beyond the football field.

“It is perhaps the biggest, and most historic weekend we’ve had in this city in the last 75 years as it relates to HBCU’s,” said Cole.

Cole believes this weekend could attract over 50,000 people to Baton Rouge, and it could have serious implications for the future of our area.

“We talked about how it’s an opportunity, with so many people being here, to address a lot of the social issues we see in our community,” said Cole.

Cole set up a plan to use the hype and incoming crowd of the weekend to bring awareness to some of the socioeconomic issues in Baton Rouge, and to help elevate minority communities.

For example, Cole set up an opportunity for Baton Rouge Police to sit down with a few students to have an open and honest conversation about how they can improve and better protect their community.

There are also seminars this week that will address literacy rates, and other problems impacting disadvantaged areas.

“Crime, right? So, we can have a conversation between law enforcement and the youth. We can talk about education. We can talk about literacy rates in our community and around the country and how we can impose or how we can help and promote early childhood education to help kids learn to read a little bit earlier,” said Cole.

Cole’s business partner, Terral Jackson, Jr., said this is a rare chance to possibly change the outlook of the city.

“We just want people to understand that Baton Rouge is here,” said Jackson. “We looked at is as a phenomenal opportunity to, lack of a better word, put Baton Rouge on the map.”

Cole said this is an opportunity to unlock new potential for Baton Rouge.

“This can be the catalyst for what happens over the next 50 to 75 years if we promote and do it the right way,” said Cole.

