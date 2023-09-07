Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge leaders taking advantage of historic football weekend to impact, elevate Capital Region

Baton Rouge will play host to two big games this weekend with The Capitol City Classic between Southern University and Jackson State, and LSU’s first ever match
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge will play host to two big games this weekend with The Capitol City Classic between Southern University and Jackson State, and LSU’s first ever match up against Grambling State.

According to Metro Councilman LaMont Cole, this is a potentially historic weekend that could extend beyond the football field.

Capital Classic
Capital Classic(WAFB)

“It is perhaps the biggest, and most historic weekend we’ve had in this city in the last 75 years as it relates to HBCU’s,” said Cole.

Cole believes this weekend could attract over 50,000 people to Baton Rouge, and it could have serious implications for the future of our area.

“We talked about how it’s an opportunity, with so many people being here, to address a lot of the social issues we see in our community,” said Cole.

Cole set up a plan to use the hype and incoming crowd of the weekend to bring awareness to some of the socioeconomic issues in Baton Rouge, and to help elevate minority communities.

For example, Cole set up an opportunity for Baton Rouge Police to sit down with a few students to have an open and honest conversation about how they can improve and better protect their community.

There are also seminars this week that will address literacy rates, and other problems impacting disadvantaged areas.

“Crime, right? So, we can have a conversation between law enforcement and the youth. We can talk about education. We can talk about literacy rates in our community and around the country and how we can impose or how we can help and promote early childhood education to help kids learn to read a little bit earlier,” said Cole.

Cole’s business partner, Terral Jackson, Jr., said this is a rare chance to possibly change the outlook of the city.

“We just want people to understand that Baton Rouge is here,” said Jackson. “We looked at is as a phenomenal opportunity to, lack of a better word, put Baton Rouge on the map.”

Cole said this is an opportunity to unlock new potential for Baton Rouge.

“This can be the catalyst for what happens over the next 50 to 75 years if we promote and do it the right way,” said Cole.

There’s a list of events for the rest of the weekend, including a concert headlined by artist Young Jeezy. For more information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Heat advisories return for end of work week
Baton Rouge will play host to two big games this weekend with The Capitol City Classic between...
Baton Rouge leaders taking advantage of historic football weekend to impact, elevate Capital Region
REVERSAL: LSU to now allow tailgaters to cook outdoors
A rule preventing lopsided scores was violated when a New York high school football coach left...
Pointe Coupee, Iberville Parish school districts plan to increase police presence at football games