Argument over basketball game led to shooting at BREC park that left teenager injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An argument over a basketball game led to a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday, Sept. 6, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police confirmed it happened at BREC’s Anna T. Jordan Community Park located at 1750 Stilt Street not far from Scotland Avenue Wednesday night.

Law enforcement said the accused gunman became upset over a basketball game. A fight unfolded outside of the gym. The alleged shooter reportedly went to his vehicle, got a gun, and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as they tried to leave, according to BRPD.

Three people were inside the vehicle and a 17-year-old male was injured. He had a bullet graze to his head and leg. The injuries were not life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

