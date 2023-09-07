Facebook
1 killed in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday, Sept. 7.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday, Sept. 7.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 3900 block of Geronimo Street near Mohican Street before 5:30 a.m.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said police were dispatched to the location regarding a man down in the road.

Homicide detectives were notified and are responding to the scene, authorities added.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

WAFB has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

