Open flame tailgating banned at Southern this weekend against Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has announced that flame tailgating is banned this weekend for the football game against Jackson State on Saturday, September 9.

This change comes after a burn ban was put into effect across Louisiana on Monday, August 7.

The following is a release from the Southern University School System:

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s SU Football home opener vs Jackson State.

As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

Due to the increase in fire danger across Louisiana because of severe dry conditions, the burn ban order went into effect on Aug. 25 and will remain in effect until rescinded.

As a result, fire safety guidelines will be put in place for gameday Saturday while tailgating, no open flames will be permitted. This includes all tailgating activites such as grilling(propane, pellets, charcoal, or otherwise), grill pits and fire pits. While electric grilling will be permissible, fans are encouraged to cook offsite and bring food to their tailgate areas.

Generators will be allowed in tailgating areas as long as they are elevated off the ground or on the pavment / sidewalk. Compliance with the statewide burn ban will be enforaced to help ensure the safety of all patrons.

As a reminder, Southern University is a tobacco free environment and the use of tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, or any smoking device is prohibited on campus.

Conditions will continue to be monitored leading up to the game, which may alter the parking and tailgating restrictions.

To read more about the state burn ban, visit the state Fire Marshal’s website here. PRESS RELEASE FOLLOW THE JAGUARS For complete coverage of Southern University Athletics, please follow the Jaguars on social media at @SouthernUsports (Twitter), @SouthernUJaguars (Facebook), @southernusports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Southern University Athletics at www.gojagsports.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.