Potential solution in the works to fix flooding issues in Garden District and some areas nearby

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There could be a possible solution in the works to fix flooding issues in the Garden District area of Baton Rouge.

Many streets in the neighborhood flooded back in January during a typical thunderstorm.

“To the city at large, we might have let our guards down because at this point, we’re just praying for rain, but you have to remember what comes with that, there’s always the chance of that next flood,” said Jason Broha, a property owner in the Garden District.

That’s the constant concern for property owners like Broha, after his home on Park Boulevard and other streets around there flooded a few months back.

That’s when he and his neighbors began an effort to save the historic neighborhood in Baton Rouge, called ‘Stop the Garden District from Flooding.’

“We got the city’s attention, they agreed to do more surveying and look into the problem more,” said Broha.

On Tuesday, September 5, some members of the group met District 10 Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Director of Transportation & Drainage Fred Raiford, and Melissa Kennedy and Darby Cressy from HNTB.

“Now they’re saying not only do we know what’s going on, but we have a solution to the problem,” said Broha.

“Haven’t had a rain in maybe a couple months, maybe a real heavy rain, it’s coming again we know that. And all we’re trying to do is make sure we at least have some ideas of what we can do and find the funding to get these projects in place so people can see a real benefit,” said Fred Raiford, EBR’s Director of Transportation and Drainage.

Raiford says officials are looking at a way to re-route the water from the Garden District, to drain directly to Dawson Creek.

Right now, it drains to Government Street first, then to Dawson Creek, which slows down drainage for everything in the Downtown, Mid City, and Garden District areas.

“The Garden District was constructed many years ago, they had certain pipe conditions that were allowed. Today’s world those pipes wouldn’t even be approved for what we’re doing for drainage. So, we will be updating some of the outfall pipes that run through that area,” said Raiford.

The big issue is of course funding, this project alone could cost roughly $10 million.

However, city-parish officials plan on applying for grants to cover this project, like they do for other drainage projects.

“I think there are a bunch of them (projects) that we will get approval on and we’re looking forward to that, and I’m sure the general public would be too,” said Raiford.

“Hey, any solution that helps the Garden District that’s going to help the city and vice versa, I’m ready for it,” said Broha.

To take a look at drainage projects in your neighborhood, click here: https://stormwater.brla.gov/

