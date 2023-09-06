Facebook
Pointe Coupee Parish School District plans to increase police presence at Livonia High football game

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish School District announced there will be an increased police presence at Livonia High School’s football game set for Friday, Sept. 8.

Officials said law enforcement will actively patrol both inside and outside the stadium to ensure the safety and security of all attendees.

There will also be changes to the stadium’s bag policy.

The school district is asking attendees not to bring bags and purses into the stadium.

District leaders added if the public needs to bring medical supplies or a diaper bag, make the bag transparent and smaller in size to speed up the screening process.

Read the full statement from the Pointe Coupee Parish School District below:

The Pointe Coupee Parish School District announced there will be an increased police presence at Livonia High School’s football game set for Friday, Sept. 8.(Pointe Coupee Parish School District)

