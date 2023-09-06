Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A unique contraption that washed up on a Florida beach revealed a bizarre story of an arrest, officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.

Flagler County is just north of Daytona Beach on the east coast of Florida.

Deputies responded to the call about the strange, abandoned object. However, local reports reveal more to the story.

According to a report from WOFL, officials had previously been in a standoff with a man inside the hamster wheel for several days in the ocean, but he refused to come to shore.

The man inside the hamster wheel was identified as Ray “Reza” Baluchi.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel that washed ashore.(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Officials first spotted him approximately 70 nautical miles east of Tybee Island, Georgia.

USA Today reports that Baluchi told the U.S. Coast Guard that he was attempting to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to London in the contraption.

WOFL reports that Baluchi was first spotted by the Coast Guard on Aug. 26 but could not get him to cooperate to come out of the hamster wheel because he was armed with weapons and threatened to harm himself.

It wasn’t until Aug. 29 that officials were able to get Baluchi out of the vessel safely and bring him to shore, WOFL reports.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said he was safe and uninjured.

Baluchi was charged with obstruction of boarding and violation of a captain of the port order, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WOFL.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, Baluchi made a similar attempt to cross the Atlantic Ocean in 2014 when he was rescued by the Coast Guard in another homemade contraption. He made another attempt in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
FILE - A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15, 2023, near Magna, Utah. A...
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly, and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September