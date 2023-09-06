Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place

Thursday’s anticipated update to Drought Index Map shows almost all of state in highest categories for fire risk
Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire...
Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire marshal’s office announced Sept 6, 2023.(Emily Benito)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place, the state fire marshal’s office announced Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6).

That means using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers that are designed for cooking purposes only. And use them on a flame-resistant surface, such as a concrete patio, with a fire extinguisher or water source nearby.

“The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use,” the fire marshal’s office reports.

The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles and like open burning remains prohibited under the statewide burn ban.

Thursday’s anticipated update to the Drought Index Map shows that almost all of Louisiana remains in the highest categories for fire risk and, in fact, more parishes are being added to the worst category, exceptional drought.

And according to the state’s weather experts, although some areas have received rain in the past few days, it has not significantly improved conditions and has not been consistent even within individual parishes.

The forecast for the rest of this week into next week still keeps Louisiana under very high temperatures alongside a consistent drop in humidity, which increases the chances for renewed red flag warnings throughout most of the state.

“Wildfires are still burning across our state. Hundreds of firefighters are still working hard to extinguish those fires. And there’s a grave concern more can develop,” State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis said in a news release.

“Even though we have received a limited amount of rain, drought conditions still exist that could result in a massive wildfire,” Agriculture & Forestry Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain said. “We are asking for your help. Please continue to follow the guidelines of the burn ban that remains in place at this time. Let’s continue to pray for much-needed rain that will allow us all to get back to normal.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames

Latest News

Flame tailgating not allowed at LSU this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Heat advisories return for end of work week
LSU Football
LSU Athletics brand reaching new levels of growth, popularity
Pointe Coupee Parish School District plans to increase police presence at Livonia High football game
Gavel
La. man pleads guilty to dogfighting conspiracy