Heat continues with a few storms possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot weather continues today as highs return to the upper 90s in many neighborhoods. Humidity levels won’t be too bad for early September, allowing the heat index to peak around 105°, or a little below the criteria needed for the issuance of a Heat Advisory. Today’s rain chances are posted around 30%, and while coverage won’t be all that high, locally heavy rain is possible in any storms that develop as we’ve seen the last couple of days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 6 (WAFB)

Thursday into the Weekend

High pressure will be positioned just to our west over the next several days, with a developing trough over the eastern half of the country. That trough should send a front into the region by Thursday-Friday, but the high remains close enough to keep things rather warm. Thursday’s highs are expected to approach triple-digits, with highs in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. The front may give us a little bump in rain chances, although it looks like drier air will arrive during the day on Saturday as the front moves to our south.

Extended Outlook

That drier air should give us a few pleasant nights and mornings from the weekend into the first part of next week, but it also means most areas will be rain-free from Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will continue to run above normal, topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Tropical Update

Lee is the main focus in the tropics and is likely to reach hurricane intensity later today. The storm is forecast to generally move to the west-northwest over the next several days while potentially undergoing rapid intensification. The official forecast shows it becoming a major, Category 3 hurricane by Friday and potentially flirting with Category 5 intensity. It is too soon to speculate on any U.S. impacts at this point, although it appears unlikely to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave near Africa is given a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days. And the remnants of what was once Franklin are spinning near the Azores this morning. The National Hurricane Center gives that low a low chance of redeveloping into a tropical or subtropical system.

