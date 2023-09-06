Facebook
Dispute between brothers ends with one person shot, police say

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - A family dispute between two brothers ends with one person being shot and sent to the hospital according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards states that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 deputies responded to a shooting on East Cooper Road in Independence, La.

Sheriff Edwards stated that one of the brothers is currently in the hospital and being treated for their injuries and charges are pending for the other.

