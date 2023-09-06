Facebook
Denham Springs Junior High to dismiss early due to power outage

(Credit: John-Michael Pointe / Bullet Blocker)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Denham Springs Junior High School will be dismissed early Wednesday, Sept. 6 due to an ongoing Entergy power outage.

The school will let students out at 11:30 a.m. since the outage is impacting the school’s ability to provide lunch or air conditioning.

Read the statement from Justin Wax, the principal of DSJH, below:

