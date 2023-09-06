Denham Springs Junior High to dismiss early due to power outage

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Denham Springs Junior High School will be dismissed early Wednesday, Sept. 6 due to an ongoing Entergy power outage.

The school will let students out at 11:30 a.m. since the outage is impacting the school’s ability to provide lunch or air conditioning.

Read the statement from Justin Wax, the principal of DSJH, below:

Due to an unexpected and ongoing Entergy outage that affects our ability to provide lunch or air conditioning, Denham Springs Junior High must be dismiss at 11:30 today. Bus transportation and carpool will be conducted per our normal half day schedule. For more information, stay tuned to our school app and our social media pages. Phones may not be operational, the office remains open. School is expected to resume as normal tomorrow. After school activities off campus will continue as normal.

