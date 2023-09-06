Facebook
Ascension Public Schools to host career and college expo for students

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools will hold its annual district-wide high school career and college expo on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The address is 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue.

Students and parents from all Ascension Parish public and private schools in grades 8 through 12 are invited to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to explore the career of their dreams! Last year, we had over 4,000 attendees interact with 40 different colleges, universities, and proprietary schools, as well as over 100 businesses. We expect this year to have an even larger impact,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker, Ed.D.

