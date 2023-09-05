Facebook
Woman accused of attempting to use counterfeit money at Dollar General store

A woman is accused of attempting to use counterfeit money to put money on a Cash App account, according to deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By WAFB Staff
Sep. 5, 2023
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A woman is accused of attempting to use counterfeit money to put money on a Cash App account, according to deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the incident happened on Saturday, August 26, at the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road in Hammond.

Security cameras captured video of the woman, deputies said. They added she is seen with a tattoo on both of her forearms.

Deputies said they are still searching for the woman allegedly involved.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact TPSO Sergeant Matt Dean by calling the number (985) 902-2018. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

