Summer weather pattern continues

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer; the key word there for South Louisiana is unofficial. That’s because the summer feel will be in full force as we roll on through the first half of September.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 90°s daily for the next 10 days even with a cold front arriving this weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
Expect a typical summer pattern as we close out the abbreviated work/school week. It will be hot and humid with pop-up afternoon t-showers. Most will stay dry, but those that do see rain will get a brief downpour, some gusty winds, and a brief drop in temperature.

A cold front will work through the area on Saturday. Exact timing is still uncertain due to weather model disagreement.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
Therefore, we still don’t know if rain and lightning will impact the home openers for LSU and Southern Saturday evening. The front will make it to the coast late Saturday. We don’t expect a big change in temperature, but a nice drop in humidity will be felt to start next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
The Eastern Atlantic is once again getting busy with the formation of Tropical Depression #13. It is forecast to become Lee and eventually a major hurricane as it moves towards the Western Atlantic. We still don’t have a clear idea if there will be eventual U.S. impacts from this system. It is unlikely this becomes a Gulf of Mexico tropical cyclone. Invest 96-L to it’s east has been given a likely chance for development over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
