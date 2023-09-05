Facebook
Seared Yellowfin Tuna with Louisiana Fruit Salsa

When combining this delicate fish with a refreshing fruit salsa, you get this easy, tasty and healthy dish that can be enjoyed warm or cold.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuna is a fabulous fish for two reasons. First, it tastes like fresh fish should, but secondly, many people might think it’s beef or veal when it comes off the grill because of its texture. When combining this delicate fish with a refreshing fruit salsa, you get this easy, tasty and healthy dish that can be enjoyed warm or cold.

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 (8-ounce) tuna steaks

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup diced peaches

1 cup chopped Satsuma or orange segments, seedless

½ cup seeded muscadines or grapes, quartered

½ cup blueberries

1 cup diced red onions

2 tbsps diced jalapeño pepper

2 tbsps chopped cilantro

1 tsp Louisiana cane sugar

2 tbsps cane syrup

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine fruits, onions, jalapeño pepper, cilantro, sugar and cane syrup then mix well. In a blender, purée 1 cup of the fruit salsa and any excess juices from salsa. Set fruit salsa and puréed sauce aside. Grease a grill or skillet and place over high heat. Coat tuna with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sear tuna for 1 minute on each side then remove from skillet and transfer to serving plates. Drizzle puréed sauce over tuna and serve salsa on the side.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

