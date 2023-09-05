Facebook
School bus involved in crash; five students report ‘minor discomfort’

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Five students reported minor discomfort after a school bus was involved in a three-car crash in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, September 5, school officials said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cane Market Road in the Watson community around 3:20 p.m.

The bus driver crashed into the back of a UPS truck, causing the UPS truck to collide with a third vehicle, school officials said. They added the bus driver was ticketed for reckless operation.

At the time of the crash, 55 students from South Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School were on the bus.

The five students who reported minor discomfort were released to their parents. Officials said the parents were advised to get the five children checked out by doctors as a precaution.

According to school officials, 15 of the children were picked up by their parents at the crash site, while the other 35 students were taken to their homes by a second bus.

School officials said they will follow district policy during the investigation into the crash.

