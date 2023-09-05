Facebook
MISSING: Zachary Police searching for missing person

Pamela Winfield.
Pamela Winfield.(Zachary Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to officials, Pamela Winfield, 58, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, August 30.

Winnfield drives a white 2016 Chevy Malibu with a disabled Veteran license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

