Millions apply for student loan forgiveness program as repayments pick up in October

Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to...
Attorney generals from across America are urging the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) to automatically forgive the student loans of veterans who became totally and permanently disabled while in service to our country.(Pixabay)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the White House more than 1.6 million applications have been filled out since the end of July for the new “SAVE” plan on studentaid.gov. The Biden administration has made student loan forgiveness one of their top priorities.

““SAVE” is the most affordable repayment plan ever and will save millions of borrowers’ money on their monthly payments,” said the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday.

The president’s original loan forgiveness plan to forgive up to $20,000 per borrower was blocked by the Supreme Court which deemed the proposal unconstitutional. But even before then, Republicans and Democrats in both chambers voted to override Biden’s initial student loan plan earlier this year.

“In this he forgives the principal, not just the interest, but the principal on the loans of people who willing took out a loan to get a college degree,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R).

Sen. Cassidy is the top Republican on the Senate Committee for Health, Education, and Labor pensions which oversees this type of legislation.

“This transfers the obligation to pay almost $560 billion in debt from those who took out the loan to American taxpayers. This is unfair to anyone who already paid their way through college, who already paid off their loans, or who decided not to go to college and take out a loan to pay for something else,” Sen. Cassidy explained.

Sen. Cassidy and others on Capitol Hill are already drafting up another resolution to override this new program. However, unlike the first go-around, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D) may hold off on bringing an override bill to the floor for a vote. He allowed lawmakers to override Bidens previous plan last time despite being a vocal supporter of student loan forgiveness proposals. Those who oppose forgiveness plans call them “handouts” and do little to lower skyrocketing tuitions which they view as the underlying problem.

Student loan repayments are set to pick back up on October 1st.

To apply for the SAVE program, click here:  https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/save-plan.

