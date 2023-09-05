JACQUES TALK: Shea Dixon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shea Dixon covers LSU recruiting and LSU sports for On3Sports & BengalTigerOn3.

Dixon shares his thoughts on LSU’s very disheartening 45-24 season-opening loss to Florida State, while also discussing how the Tigers are currently doing on the recruiting trail.

Did the defeat to the Seminoles reflect misses by the LSU staff, in particular the performance by Opelousas native Keon Coleman? Or will everything be alright?

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.