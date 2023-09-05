Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Shea Dixon

Shea Dixon covers LSU recruiting and LSU sports for On3Sports & BengalTigerOn3.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shea Dixon covers LSU recruiting and LSU sports for On3Sports & BengalTigerOn3.

Dixon shares his thoughts on LSU’s very disheartening 45-24 season-opening loss to Florida State, while also discussing how the Tigers are currently doing on the recruiting trail.

Did the defeat to the Seminoles reflect misses by the LSU staff, in particular the performance by Opelousas native Keon Coleman? Or will everything be alright?

