Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hooters settles $650k lawsuit over racially hostile workplace in Metairie, retaliation allegations

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Hooters of Louisiana, LLC has reached a settlement agreement with former African American employees, agreeing to pay $650,000 to resolve a race and retaliation lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The EEOC’s lawsuit alleged that Hooters subjected African American workers to a hostile work environment at a Metairie location. The employees described offensive and demeaning racial remarks dating back to at least 2017.

The suit says that Hooters did not rehire any of its African American staff after cuts were made in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Instead, Hooters allegedly re-staffed the restaurant with non-Black employees, despite multiple complaints from laid-off African American employees regarding the offensive racial remarks and the company’s hiring practices.

The EEOC says the store violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination.

The settlement agreement requires Hooters to pay the former employees $650,000 in backpay and damages. Hooters will also be mandated to conduct training, revise its policies, and provide regular reports to the EEOC.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Deputies identify 4 involved in deadly multi-parish vehicle pursuit that ended in flames

Latest News

The FutureBR plan is described as the general plan for land use and policies intended to...
FutureBR public community workshop set for Wednesday
At the time of the crash, 55 students from South Live Oak Elementary and Live Oak Middle School...
School bus involved in crash; five students report ‘minor discomfort’
It’s happening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Ascension Public Schools to host career and college expo for students
CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in September 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 6
Heat continues with a few storms possible