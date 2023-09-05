Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Heating up again

By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The back-to-school/work forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies for much of the day, then scattered showers/storms in the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5(WAFB)

There are no heat advisories/warnings today, but things will be heating up the next few days. Things are also heating up in the Atlantic with two waves, one of which should become Tropical Storm Lee at some point today. It doesn’t appear to be a Gulf threat at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5(WAFB)

Locally, heat index values go up the next few days, with some slight relief in sight towards the end of the forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5(WAFB)

There will be a cool front moving through this upcoming weekend, that should at least make a dent in the heat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5(WAFB)

Rain amounts will be insignificant for much of the forecast, with a slight cool down towards the end of our ten-day forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court

Latest News

WAFB's Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 4.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 4
WAFB's Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 4.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday Sept. 4
WAFB's Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. weather for Monday, Sept. 4.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 4.
Mainly dry for abbreviated/school week