Heating up again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The back-to-school/work forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies for much of the day, then scattered showers/storms in the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5 (WAFB)

There are no heat advisories/warnings today, but things will be heating up the next few days. Things are also heating up in the Atlantic with two waves, one of which should become Tropical Storm Lee at some point today. It doesn’t appear to be a Gulf threat at this time.

Locally, heat index values go up the next few days, with some slight relief in sight towards the end of the forecast.

There will be a cool front moving through this upcoming weekend, that should at least make a dent in the heat.

Rain amounts will be insignificant for much of the forecast, with a slight cool down towards the end of our ten-day forecast.

