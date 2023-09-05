FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A group of players and coaches at French Settlement High School are giving new meaning to the word “team”.

This summer, 15-year-old Remy Cramer was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.

The basketball team, baseball team, coaches and some administrators shaved their heads to support Cramer as he began his first round of chemotherapy.

French Settlement basketball team shave heads to support teammate battling cancer (French Settlement High School)

“We love him, we’re here to support him,” said head coach Jake Bourgeois.

In the spring, Cramer started complaining about his arm while playing baseball.

According to his coaches, Cramer brushed it off, but the pain came back as he started training for the upcoming basketball season.

“Here comes summer, he makes the high school team with us, we’re doing our lifting and our summer program, and while he’s lifting, he started hurting again,” said Bourgeois.

Cramer went to this hospital to undergo testing, and that’s when doctors discovered a tumor.

“It was a month and a half later, and he found out he had a tumor on his back,” said Bourgeois.

After hearing about the diagnosis, Bourgeois told his team that he was shaving his head to support Cramer.

Bourgeois told the team they didn’t have to participate, but the players decided they wanted to do it together.

The baseball team, principal John Chewning, assistant coach Edward Allison, and even Cramer’s dad joined in.

“It was funny, it was sad, it was an emotional roller coaster,” said Bourgeois.

Jackson Chewning, Cramer’s best friend and the principal’s son, didn’t hesitate to cut his hair off to support his teammate.

“I told them we’re doing this. This is happening,” said Chewning.

Cramer will undergo seven to 10 months of chemotherapy with weekly treatments happening in New Orleans.

“Hopefully, Remy knows how much we love him and how much we want to support him. We love him, we’re here to support him, we’re here for him, and we’re still thinking about him even though he’s not here,” said Bourgeois.

