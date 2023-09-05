Facebook
Drake’s upcoming New Orleans concert postponed for second time, Ticketmaster says

Drake, shown performing in this December 2022 file photo, has postponed his upcoming New Orleans concert for the second time.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap superstar Drake is having a hard time making good on his promise of a New Orleans show in 2023.

A notice sent by Ticketmaster on Tuesday (Sept. 5) told ticket holders that Drake’s scheduled Sept. 20 concert at the Smoothie King Center has been postponed indefinitely.

“Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the full experience of the show to New Orleans,” the Ticketmaster email said without elaborating. “The date scheduled for Wednesday Sept. 20 is postponed. Live Nation, in conjunction with Drake Management, are working to find a new date for the fans in New Orleans.

“Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until a new date is announced. Drake is excited to bring this show to NOLA!”

A Google listing shows Drake to be performing in New Orleans now on Nov. 24, but Ticketmaster, Live Nation and the venue have not confirmed that new date is valid.

It is the second postponement of the four-time Grammy Award winner’s Smoothie King Center show. Drake initially announced that his 29-date “It’s All A Blur Tour” with opening act 21 Savage was going to kick off in New Orleans on June 16.

Instead, several shows were postponed while other stops were added. The tour began two weeks later than planned and how includes 54 arena dates across the United States and Canada.

