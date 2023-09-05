Facebook
Donald Trump Jr. will host a campaign rally and concert for Jeff Landry in Bossier City

Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julie O'Donoghue
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Louisiana Illuminator) -

Donald Trump Jr. will appear at a rally and concert for Attorney General Jeff Landry’s gubernatorial campaign in Bossier City on the night of Sept. 13, the campaign confirmed Monday.

Country music performers Gary Levox and Tracy Lawrence will perform at the event. It’s scheduled to take place at The Stage at Silver Star concert venue.

Landry also had a country music concert and campaign rally at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge last month. 

Former President Donald Trump and his son have both endorsed Landry in the governor’s race, though four other major GOP candidates are also running. 

Republican Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state Rep. Richard Nelson, business lobbyist Stephen Waguespack are in the race. Democrat Shawn Wilson and political independent Hunter Lundy are also candidates.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Louisiana Illuminator. All rights reserved.

