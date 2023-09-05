Deputies attempt to ID woman accused of stealing dog food
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of shoplifting.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed on Aug. 27, a woman entered the Tractor Supply on Highway 190 in Hammond around 2 p.m. and loaded 4 bags of dog food onto a flatbed cart.
Authorities said the woman was then seen passing all points of sale, failing to pay for the merchandise, and leaving the store.
She allegedly proceeded to a blue Nissan SUV where a man helped her load the bags, according to law enforcement.
Sheriff Edwards asks anyone with information about the identity of the woman to call Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043 or Crime Stoppers if you want to remain anonymous.
To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.
