Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies attempt to ID woman accused of stealing dog food

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of shoplifting.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of shoplifting.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed on Aug. 27, a woman entered the Tractor Supply on Highway 190 in Hammond around 2 p.m. and loaded 4 bags of dog food onto a flatbed cart.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of shoplifting.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said the woman was then seen passing all points of sale, failing to pay for the merchandise, and leaving the store.

She allegedly proceeded to a blue Nissan SUV where a man helped her load the bags, according to law enforcement.

Sheriff Edwards asks anyone with information about the identity of the woman to call Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043 or Crime Stoppers if you want to remain anonymous.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
Summer weather pattern continues
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed
Man allegedly steals bike from local priest.
Surveillance video shows man allegedly stealing bike from local priest
Tangipahoa Parish
Woman accused of attempting to use counterfeit money at Dollar General store