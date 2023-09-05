Facebook
BRPD: Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting; was already in jail for beating death of woman

Cedrick Demond Lang, 35
Cedrick Demond Lang, 35(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police said a man already in jail for the beating death of a woman has now been charged in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Cedrick Demond Lang, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Christina Hobbs, 26.

Police said Hobbs was found dead inside her apartment on Florida Boulevard back on December 26, 2022.

Lang was already in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for the beating death of Rachel Johnson, 42, authorities said. They added Johnson was found dead on July 3, 2023, at her home on Florida Boulevard.

RELATED: BRPD make arrest after 42-year-old woman found dead inside home

Autopsy results show Johnson died from blunt force trauma, police confirmed.

