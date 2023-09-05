Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brian Kelly recaps loss against Florida State, previews home opener

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly gave a recap of the loss against Florida State and previewed the upcoming home opener during a news conference Tuesday, Sept
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly gave a recap of the loss against Florida State and previewed the upcoming home opener during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The LSU Tigers fell to Florida State 24-45.

RELATED: LSU loses to Florida State in season opener 45-24

LSU will take on Grambling State University in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court

Latest News

Florida State vs LSU
LSU loses to Florida State in season opener 45-24
JACQUES TALK: Eddie Kennison
JACQUES TALK: Eddie Kennison
Direct flights to LSU’s season opener, some other games available
WAFB's LSU football special Unleash the Roar.
2023 LSU Football Special: Unleash the Roar