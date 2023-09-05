Facebook
Authorities to update investigation into shooting at high school football game in Port Allen

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will update the public on the investigation into a double shooting at a high school football game.

A news conference is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

The shooting happened Friday night, September 1, as Port Allen High School and Brusly High School competed with each other on the football field.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was shot and killed. The other victim, Brasia Davis, 28, was injured in the shooting.

Jarrettin Jackson II,18, was arrested in connection with the shooting, deputies said. They added he’s charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

