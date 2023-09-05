Animal shelter works to reunite lost pets with owners

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance, an open-intake shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish, is working to reunite pet owners with animals that were lost during Labor Day weekend.

In a Facebook post, the shelter announced it took in 47 lost animals between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

“We believe many of these animals have loving homes and would like to help them find their owners,” the group said in the social media post.

Pictures of some of the lost pets have been uploaded online.

If you lost a pet recently, you are asked to contact the shelter by emailing adopt@caabr.org or visiting in person as soon as possible.

The address is 2550 Gourrier Road near Nicholson Drive.

