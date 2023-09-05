Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

ADD/ADHD medication shortage impacting students this school year

ADHD medicine shortage
ADHD medicine shortage(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been almost a year since the Food and Drug Administration first announced an Adderall shortage. The ongoing situation is now affecting other alternatives and creating more stress for parents across the U.S.

Ochsner doctor, Brannon Perilloux, said months back, Adderall had a production issue and patients who were taking Adderall had to find other medications to use. He said many got put on another ADD medicine, which created a shortage of all the other medications. Doctors said that without medication, many children with ADHD fail classes, are held back from going to the next grade, may get sent to the principal’s office, and have trouble doing homework.

Parents currently are getting a paper script and calling pharmacy after pharmacy to get the particular medicine that their child is on, said Dr. Perilloux.

Doctors said that because the medicines are stimulants, they’re controlled substances and considered by the government to have a high potential for abuse. The FDA said that a surge in prescriptions for stimulant drugs in recent years, paired with the residual effects of manufacturing delays that some companies faced, are among the many factors contributing to the shortage.

Will there ever be light at the end of the tunnel?

“At the present moment, that doesn’t seem to be because the DEA has not indicated that they are going to increase the amounts of medicine that can be produced. Pharmaceutical companies aren’t being transparent on whether or not they are going to produce more or whether they can produce more,” said Dr. Brannon Perilloux, a Pediatrician at Ochsner. “And then the total number of patients is only increasing, not decreasing.”

He said the FDA announced last week that it had approved generic versions of Vyvanse, which is an increasingly popular alternative to Adderall.

It’s commonly prescribed to treat both attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

So what can parents do in the meantime?

“If the child’s already been on ADHD medicine before there’s not really a good substitute to help the child focus better in school. So minimizing the things that interfere with their kids and their schoolwork is what the parents can do in the meantime,” said Dr. Perilloux.

It could take the pharmacy up to three days to get the medicine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court

Latest News

Animal shelter works to reunite lost pets with owners
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 5
Heating up again
French Settlement basketball team shave heads to support teammate battling cancer
French Settlement basketball team shave heads to support teammate battling cancer
Two boys paddle a small boat down a Lakeview street during Monday's flooding.
Interstate disrupted, cars abandoned as flash floods hit New Orleans